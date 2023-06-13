Tolerance.ca
Light pollution is taking the sparkle out of glow-worm mating

By Jeremy Niven, Professor of Zoology (Evolution, Behaviour and Environment), University of Sussex
The invention of electric light has extended our lives deeper into the night: street lamps help us travel more safely outdoors, while lighting indoors lets us work and play for longer. Entire stadiums are drenched in light so that people can watch sport at night. Even your garden may be lit up to accentuate its finer features.

Light generated outside of the natural cycle of the sun and moon can have unwanted effects, however, and is actually a form of pollution. Like other kinds, light pollution can harm animals, particularly nocturnal ones. Some predators which would otherwise turn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
