World Bank / Jordan: Poverty Targeting Algorithms Harm Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch An automated cash transfer program in Jordan developed with significant financing from the World Bank is undermined by errors, discriminatory policies, and stereotypes about poverty. Many people in Jordan are not getting financial support because their hardships fall outside an algorithm’s faulty model of poverty. The World Bank and the Jordanian government should phase out targeting cash transfers based purely on income and socio-economic status and move toward universal social protection. (Amman, June 13, 2023) –An automated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
