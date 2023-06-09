Trump charged under Espionage Act – which covers a lot more crimes than just spying
By Joseph Ferguson, Co-Director, National Security and Civil Rights Program, Loyola University Chicago
Thomas A. Durkin, Distinguished Practitioner in Residence, Loyola University Chicago
Spy cases are rare. More typically, as in the Trump indictment, the act applies to the unauthorized gathering, possessing or transmitting of certain sensitive government information.
- Friday, June 9, 2023