Human Rights Observatory

Sudan crisis still having devastating impact on civilians: UN rights office

Warring parties in Sudan must do more to protect civilians caught up in the conflict, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday, in response to recent deadly attacks and ongoing violations.


© United Nations -
