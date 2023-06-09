Tolerance.ca
Senegal: Amnesty International calls for independent enquiry into deadly crackdown on protests

By Amnesty International
The Senegalese authorities must immediately carry out an independent and transparent investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people, including three children, during the violent demonstrations of 1 and 2 June 2023, and shed light on the presence of armed civilian personnel operating alongside the security forces, Amnesty International said today after collecting testimonies […] The post Senegal: Amnesty International calls for independent enquiry into deadly crackdown on protests  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
