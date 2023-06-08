Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jurassic Park at 30: how its CGI revolutionised the film industry

By Peter Hodges, Lecturer in Contextual and Critical Studies for Visual Effects and Motion Graphics, University of South Wales
This month marks the 30th anniversary of a film that changed cinema forever. 1993’s Jurassic Park used pioneering computer-generated imagery (CGI) to bring dinosaurs to life in Steven Spielberg’s adaption of the novel of the same name.

The film quickly became a must-see event and audiences were left amazed by the spectacle of seeing believable dinosaurs grace the big screen for the first time. Jurassic Park not only made…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
~ Caroline Lucas and the heavy burden of being a party's only member of parliament
~ Beauty procedures from manicures to cosmetic surgery carry risk — and the reward of a better life — podcast
~ What Ukraine dam breach means for the country's counteroffensive and aid deployment
~ Why a federal judge found Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional
~ A survivor's vengeance: How Donald Trump could win again
~ Listen: Indian PM Modi is expected to get a rockstar welcome in the U.S. How much is the diaspora fuelling him?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter