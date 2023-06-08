Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Draft NY state law a ‘golden opportunity’ to ensure fair debt relief

Proposed legislation in New York state, in the northeast United States, could provide effective and fair relief for developing countries crippled by debt, two experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Thursday.


