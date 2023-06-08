Tolerance.ca
How the UK is getting AI regulation right

By Asress Adimi Gikay, Senior Lecturer in AI, Disruptive Innovation and Law, Brunel University London
The latest generation of artificial intelligence (AI), such as ChatGPT, will revolutionise the way we live and work. AI technologies could significantly improve education, healthcare, transport and welfare. But there are downsides, too: jobs…The Conversation


