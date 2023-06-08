Vinícius Júnior: La Liga and the Spanish media must both accept responsibility for the racism that shames football
By Max Mauro, Lecturer - Department of Communication and Journalism, Bournemouth University
Raúl Martínez-Corcuera, Lecturer, Universitat de Vic – Universitat Central de Catalunya
The extent of the abuse suffered by Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior shows how enduringly unresponsive the country’s legal system, sporting officials and media have been.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 8, 2023