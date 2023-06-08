WHO's recommendation against the use of artificial sweeteners for weight loss leaves many questions unanswered
By Lindsey Schier, Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Scott Kanoski, Associate Professor of Biological Science, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
The WHO report concluded that habitual use of nonsugar sweeteners is linked to a modest increase in diabetes, hypertension and stroke. But the research it’s based on has limitations.
