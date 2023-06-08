Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine diaries: almost a year on, a French ethnographer returns to document the war

By Romain Huët, Maitre de conférences en sciences de la communication, Chercheur au PREFICS (Plurilinguismes, Représentations, Expressions Francophones, Information, Communication, Sociolinguistique), Université Rennes 2
A year after two stays several weeks-long in war-torn Ukraine, ethnographer Romain Huet has gone back there. From Kiev to the Donbas, he’s on a quest to understand how the war has changed Ukrainians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
