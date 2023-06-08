Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Jail sentence for lawyer who reported being tortured ‘an outrage’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the three-and-a-half year prison sentence handed to Chinese human rights lawyer Chang Weiping for “subversion of state power” today at Feng County Detention Centre, Shaanxi province, the Head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Sarah Brooks, said: “It is an outrage that Chang Weiping faces jail simply for speaking out about the torture he […] The post China: Jail sentence for lawyer who reported being tortured ‘an outrage’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
