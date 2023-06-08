Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Lawyers Face Harassment, Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawyers in Myanmar protesting the military coup in Mandalay, February 15, 2021. © 2021 Frontier Magazine Lawyers in Myanmar defending anti-coup protesters and critics have faced threats, arrest, and prosecution by the military junta. Those detained have been tortured and mistreated. The military authorities impose systematic obstacles and restrictions on lawyers, impeding their work. The junta has created closed courts inside prisons that violate fair trial rights to fast-track politically sensitive cases. Myanmar’s junta should urgently restore civilian democratic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Press Vietnam to End Rights Abuses
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Industry minister Ed Husic on the artificial intelligence revolution
~ Alien spacecraft allegations suggest the Pentagon has approved conspiracy theories – about itself
~ Has time been called on the native forest logging deals of the 1990s? Here's what the Albanese government can do
~ How the Tasmanian AFL team turned into a political football
~ Blue carbon: could a solution to the climate challenge be buried in the depths of fiords?
~ Australia should follow Ireland's lead and add stronger health warning labels to alcohol
~ Love, loss and the end of the world: three Australian debut novels seduce and stumble
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s cruel attacks in Panjshir province amount to war crime of collective punishment – new report
~ Wildfire Smoke in North America Threatens Pregnancy Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter