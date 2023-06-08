Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Press Vietnam to End Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Twelve Vietnamese rights activists and bloggers currently detained for exercising their basic rights. Top row from left to right: Bui Tuan Lam, Le Manh Ha, Dinh Van Hai, Bui Van Thuan. Center row:  Pham Doan Trang, Trinh Ba Phuong, Nguyen Thi Tam, Truong Van Dung. Bottom row: Nguyen Lan Thang, Mai Phan Loi, Dang Dinh Bach, Tran Van Bang.  © 2023 Human Rights Watch (Bangkok) – The European Union should make use of a bilateral dialogue on June 9, 2023 in Hanoi to press the Vietnamese government to end its systemic violations of human rights, Human Rights Watch said today.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Lawyers Face Harassment, Arrests
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Industry minister Ed Husic on the artificial intelligence revolution
~ Alien spacecraft allegations suggest the Pentagon has approved conspiracy theories – about itself
~ Has time been called on the native forest logging deals of the 1990s? Here's what the Albanese government can do
~ How the Tasmanian AFL team turned into a political football
~ Blue carbon: could a solution to the climate challenge be buried in the depths of fiords?
~ Australia should follow Ireland's lead and add stronger health warning labels to alcohol
~ Love, loss and the end of the world: three Australian debut novels seduce and stumble
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s cruel attacks in Panjshir province amount to war crime of collective punishment – new report
~ Wildfire Smoke in North America Threatens Pregnancy Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter