We’ve created a new lens that could take thermal cameras out of spy films and put them into your back pocket
By Samuel Tonkin, PhD Candidate, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Justin M. Chalker, Matthew Flinders Professor of Chemistry, Flinders University
Like something out of a spy movie, thermal cameras make it possible to “see” heat by converting infrared radiation into an image. They can detect infrared light given off by animals, vehicles, electrical equipment and even people – leading to specialised applications in a number of industries.
Despite these applications, thermal imaging technology remains too expensive to be used in many consumer products such as self-driving cars or smartphones.
Our team at Flinders University has been working hard to turn this technology into something we can all use, and not just something…
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023