Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business is trying to scare us about 'same job, same pay'. But the proposal isn't scary

By Gemma Beale, Senior Project Officer, Australian Industrial Transformation Institute, Flinders University
Business groups say the Same Job, Same Pay Bill will force employers to pay inexperienced workers the same experienced ones. In fact, it relates to labour-hire firms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Zealand needs to up its biosecurity game to protect the country from the next devastating pest threat
~ The vast majority of Melburnians want more nature in their city, despite a puzzling north-south divide
~ We’ve created a new lens that could take thermal cameras out of spy films and put them into your back pocket
~ 20% of Australian students don't finish high school: non-mainstream schools have a lot to teach us about helping kids stay
~ 'The hardest and most beautiful conversation I've ever had': how end-of-life storytelling on TikTok helps us process death
~ Eliza Batman, the Irish convict reinvented as 'Melbourne's founding mother', was both colonised and coloniser on two violent frontiers
~ No, you can't reverse ageing by injecting 'young blood' and fasting. But that doesn't stop people trying
~ How reliance on consultancy firms like PwC undermines the capacity of governments
~ More than 60 billion leaf litter invertebrates died in the Black Summer fires. Here's what that did to ecosystems
~ Satellite images show that Spain is in danger of drying out one of the main wetlands in Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter