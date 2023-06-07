Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong seeks to ban protest anthem ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ in all media

By Hong Kong Free Press
The Justice Department seeks to ban the broadcasting, performing, printing, publishing, selling, sale offering, distributing, disseminating, displaying or reproducing in any media forms and channels the song.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After a decade of constrictions, how are NGOs operating in Azerbaijan?
~ Oklahoma OKs the nation's first religious charter school – but litigation is likely to follow
~ Foetal alcohol syndrome: facial modelling study explores technology to aid diagnosis
~ Keir Starmer hasn't really called time on North Sea oil and gas – here's why
~ Algorithms can be useful in detecting fake news, stopping its spread and countering misinformation
~ Paramilitaries in the Russia-Ukraine war could escalate and expand the conflict
~ Uzbekistan Should Free Imprisoned Lawyer
~ Peaches are a minor part of Georgia's economy, but they're central to its mythology
~ The ugly side of beauty: Chemicals in cosmetics threaten college-age women's reproductive health
~ Why insurance companies are pulling out of California and Florida, and how to fix some of the underlying problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter