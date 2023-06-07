Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seven metals, ringed with four magical inscriptions: what other secrets does the 'Alchemical Hand Bell' hold?

By Richard Bean, Research Fellow, School of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering, The University of Queensland
Corinna Gannon, Research assistant, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main
Sarah Lang, PostDoc in Digital Humanities at Centre of Information Modelling (University of Graz), University of Graz
Scholars are baffled by a mysterious object from Emperor Rudolf II’s collection: a hand bell, made from an alloy of seven metals and said to have been used to summon spirits, contains an enigmatic cipher on the inside.

The Habsburg emperor Rudolf II (1552–1612) went down in history as one of the greatest patrons of the arts and sciences.

During his 36-year reign, he amassed unimaginable treasures and riches behind the walls of Prague Castle. Only a chosen few were granted access…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The shadow of Raymond Chandler looms in Call Me Marlowe, an international tale seeking humanity in the darkness
~ Our oceans are in deep trouble – a 'mountains to sea' approach could make a real difference
~ A major review of the government's multicultural policies is under way – what is it seeking to achieve?
~ Lebanon: Sharp increase of deaths in custody must be a wake-up call for authorities
~ Giant tree-kangaroos once lived in unexpected places all over Australia, according to major new analysis
~ How to treat jellyfish stings (hint: urine not recommended)
~ Warm is the new norm for the Great Barrier Reef – and a likely El Niño raises red flags
~ Nearly 20% of the cultural differences between societies boil down to ecological factors – new research
~ Serbian politicians and media continue the anti-NATO narratives over 1999 Kosovo War intervention
~ Extending the term of parliament isn’t a terrible idea – it’s just one NZ has rejected twice already
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter