5 reasons kids still need to learn handwriting (no, AI has not made it redundant)

By Lucinda McKnight, Senior Lecturer in Pedagogy and Curriculum, Deakin University
Maria Nicholas, Senior Lecturer in Language and Literacy Education, Deakin University
The world of writing is changing.

Things have moved very quickly from keyboards and predictive text. The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) means bots can now write human-quality text without having hands at all.

Recent improvements in speech-to-text software mean even human “writers” do not need to touch a keyboard, let alone a pen. And with help from AI, text…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
