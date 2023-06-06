Tolerance.ca
Iraq: Political Infighting Blocking Reconstruction of Sinjar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A general view of Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq August 13, 2014.  © 2014 Reuters (Beirut) – The reconstruction of the Sinjar district in northern Iraq, which was heavily damaged in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS), is being held up by a political dispute over its administration, Human Rights Watch said today. In April 2023, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the government to open a reconstruction campaign for Sinjar and announced the allocation of 50 billion Iraqi Dinars (IQD) (US$34.2 million) to do so. But a political dispute between the federal…


© Human Rights Watch
