Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK's recycling system is confusing, chaotic and broken – here's how to fix it

By Torik Holmes, Research Associate, Sustainable Consumption Institute and Sustainable Innovation Hub, University of Manchester
Helen Holmes, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, University of Manchester
Kristoffer Kortsen, Post Doctoral Research Associate, Materials Engineering, University of Manchester
Maybe you have one bin or many boxes. You might even have a compost caddy. Whatever your recycling setup, chances are that at some point you’ve been left wondering what should go where and if a particular item is indeed recyclable or if it should just go in the main dustbin.

Research from Wrap, a climate action charity, has found that 82% of UK households regularly add at least one item to their recycling collection that’s not accepted locally. And data from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farming in South Africa is being hobbled by power cuts and poor roads. Rural towns are being hit hardest
~ Uganda's Ghetto Kids make Britain's Got Talent history – here's the reality of 'orphanages' around the world
~ Iraq: Authorities must act to reveal fate of 643 men and boys abducted by government-linked militias
~ Kathleen Folbigg pardon shows Australia needs a dedicated body to investigate wrongful convictions
~ What should the Australian War Memorial do with its heroic portraits of Ben Roberts-Smith?
~ There's more than reputation at stake: PwC faces penalties, including possible jail time
~ View from The Hill: Dutton would get a lashing if Voice lost, but the implications would be more serious for Albanese
~ Don't blame Australia's lowest-paid workers if interest rates rise again
~ Costa Rica: All states must immediately ban highly invasive spyware
~ How we can avoid political misinformation in the lead-up to the Voice referendum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter