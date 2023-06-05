Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Whale of a tale? The stories about whales helping tackle climate change are overblown

By Olaf Meynecke, Research Fellow in Marine Science, Griffith University
Whales have long fascinated us with their size and beauty. Once we stopped whaling, their populations have begun to recover, in a major win for conservation.

Research has suggested healthy whale populations could help us in unexpected ways – by storing carbon for the long term.

How? Whales are usually huge. Among their number is the blue whale, the largest animal ever to have lived. At up to 30 metres long and 190 tonnes, they’re bigger than any dinosaur. This gives these mega-mammals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
