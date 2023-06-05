5 incredible craters that will make you fall in love with the grandeur of our Solar System
By Helen Brand, Senior Beamline Scientist - Powder Diffraction, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation
Natasha Stephen, Director of Science & Engagement, The Geological Society of London, and Honorary Lecturer, Imperial College London
Impact cratering happens on every solid body in the Solar System. In fact, it is the dominant process affecting the surfaces on most extraterrestrial bodies today.
On Earth, however, such craters are often lost over time by active geological processes, but elsewhere in the Solar System there are some truly majestic examples of impact craters preserved for all to see.
Here, we pick our highlights of what the Solar System has to offer.
1. South Pole–Aitken basin, the Moon
Our first crater is a big one: the biggest, deepest and oldest impact crater on…
