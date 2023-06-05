Treated wastewater in Victoria is still contaminated, study finds. So are we and the environment safe?
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
We detected 180 contaminants in treated and untreated water. None of those found in treated water breached human health guidelines, but we should not forget about potential impacts on the environment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 4, 2023