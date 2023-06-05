Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Anti-Corruption Campaigner

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dang Dang Phuoc  © 2019 Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should drop all charges and immediately release the anti-corruption campaigner Dang Dang Phuoc, Human Rights Watch said today. The Dak Lak provincial police arrested him in September 2022 and charged him with conducting propaganda against the state under article 117 of the penal code. A court is scheduled to hear his case on June 6, 2023. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison. “The Vietnam government makes use of its abusive and overly broad laws to prosecute people who call for reforms,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
