Distance education tutors don't need any formal qualifications – we should make this role a career
By Dr Karen Peel, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Southern Queenskand, University of Southern Queensland
Dr Brad McLennan, Senior Lecturer in School of Education, University of Southern Queensland
Students who study remotely need to have someone supervise them in-person. If it’s not a family member, it is an external tutor, who are hard to recruit and keep.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 4, 2023