Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Good soup is one of the prime ingredients of good living': a (condensed) history of soup, from cave to can

By Garritt C Van Dyk, Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Hot soup on a cold day brings warmth and comfort so simple that we don’t think too much about its origins. But its long history runs from the Stone Age and antiquity through to modernity, encompassing the birth of the restaurant, advances in chemistry, and a famous pop art icon.

The basic nature of soup has a fundamental appeal that feels primordial – because it is.

Archaeologists speculate the first soup might have been made by Neanderthals, boiling animal bones to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
