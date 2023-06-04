Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People thinking of voluntary assisted dying may be able to donate their organs. We need to start talking about this

By Robert Ray, Affiliate Associate Lecturer, School of Medicine, Deakin University
The number of people needing an organ transplant vastly outweighs the number of organs available.

In 2022 there were about 1,800 Australians waiting for an organ but only about 1,200 people received an organ transplant.

But in a recent paper, I outline one unexplored option for increasing the number of potential organ donors in Australia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Distance education tutors don't need any formal qualifications – we should make this role a career
~ How NZ's own law helped Australia win the Manuka Honey trademark war
~ 'Good soup is one of the prime ingredients of good living': a (condensed) history of soup, from cave to can
~ Social media snaps map the sweep of Japan’s cherry blossom season in unprecedented detail
~ Using electric water heaters to store renewable energy could do the work of 2 million home batteries – and save us billions
~ We can't just walk away after the logging stops in Victoria's native forests. Here's what must happen next
~ 10 Australian companies have embraced the 4-day week. Here's what they say about it
~ Labor and the Greens don’t get along. Here’s why
~ Hong Kong authorities clamp down on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
~ AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter