Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong authorities clamp down on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

By Oiwan Lam
Ahead of the 34th anniversary of the June 4th 1989 Tiananmen crackdowns, the Chinese term “special days” or “special occasion” replaced former political slogans like “vindication of June 4” because of censorship


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks
~ Removing antimicrobial resistance from the WHO’s ‘pandemic treaty’ will leave humanity extremely vulnerable to future pandemics
~ Emotional intelligence is the key to more successful entrepreneurs
~ Canadian police are becoming more militarized, and that is damaging public trust
~ Canada should look to its past and Europe for guidance on media policy — but not south
~ Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests highlight deepening repression
~ Hong Kong authorities clampdown on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
~ Tanzania has moved its capital from Dar after a 50-year wait - but is Dodoma ready?
~ Your snacks may be delicious, but are they safe?
~ What are meteorites? I visit and study the craters they've left across our planet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter