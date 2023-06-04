Removing antimicrobial resistance from the WHO’s ‘pandemic treaty’ will leave humanity extremely vulnerable to future pandemics
By Susan Rogers Van Katwyk, Adjunct Professor, School of Global Health and Managing Director, AMR Policy Accelerator, York University, Canada
Drug-resistant microbes are a serious threat for future pandemics, but the new draft of the WHO’s international pandemic agreement may not include provisions for antimicrobial resistance.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 4, 2023