Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian police are becoming more militarized, and that is damaging public trust

By Tandeep Sidhu, PhD Candidate, Sociology and Legal Studies, University of Waterloo
Canada’s police services are becoming increasingly militarized. This undermines the fundamental aims of policing and fosters public distrust of police.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI clones made from user data pose uncanny risks
~ Removing antimicrobial resistance from the WHO’s ‘pandemic treaty’ will leave humanity extremely vulnerable to future pandemics
~ Emotional intelligence is the key to more successful entrepreneurs
~ Canada should look to its past and Europe for guidance on media policy — but not south
~ Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests highlight deepening repression
~ Hong Kong authorities clampdown on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
~ Tanzania has moved its capital from Dar after a 50-year wait - but is Dodoma ready?
~ Your snacks may be delicious, but are they safe?
~ What are meteorites? I visit and study the craters they've left across our planet
~ Nigeria's security situation has got worse: what Tinubu's administration needs to do about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter