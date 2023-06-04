Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests highlight deepening repression

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrests of four people for “seditious intention and disorderly conduct” in Hong Kong ahead of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown, Amnesty International’s interim Deputy Regional Director for Research Montse Ferrer said: “The Hong Kong government is once again using colonial-era ‘sedition’ charges to enable its crackdown on freedom of expression […] The post Hong Kong: Tiananmen anniversary arrests highlight deepening repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong authorities clampdown on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
~ Tanzania has moved its capital from Dar after a 50-year wait - but is Dodoma ready?
~ Your snacks may be delicious, but are they safe?
~ What are meteorites? I visit and study the craters they've left across our planet
~ Nigeria's security situation has got worse: what Tinubu's administration needs to do about it
~ Hunger strike and high school graduation: A visit to The Forty Acres
~ As the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season begins, the Caribbean looks back—and to the future
~ In a post-election Turkey, the country remains divided on political lines
~ Egypt: Revoke arbitrary travel ban on researcher Ahmed Samir Santawy
~ Kenya: Habitat Assembly must renew its commitment to realize the right to adequate housing for all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter