Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong authorities clampdown on the annual commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown

By Oiwan Lam
Ahead of the 34th anniversary of the June 4th 1989 Tiananmen crackdowns, the Chinese term “special days” or “special occasion” replaced former political slogans like “vindication of June 4” because of censorship


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
