Your snacks may be delicious, but are they safe?

By Helen Onyeaka, Associate Professor, University of Birmingham
Food safety is a concern for Nigerians after increasing reports of food-borne illnesses in recent years. According to the Consumer Advocacy for Food Safety and Nutrition Initiative (CAFSANI), consumption of unsafe food in Nigeria results in about 173 million cases of diarrhoea and approximately 33,000 deaths due to foodborne illnesses.

The country has over the years experienced repeated outbreaks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
