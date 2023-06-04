Tolerance.ca
What are meteorites? I visit and study the craters they've left across our planet

By Elizaveta Kovaleva, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Tens of thousands of asteroids – that we know of – are roaming our solar system. These are building blocks made up of metal, silicates, and ice left over from the beginning of time when the planets (Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) and their moons were assembling.

For the most part, the asteroids quietly orbit the Sun – but sometimes they collide with each other or the planets and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
