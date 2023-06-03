Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In a post-election Turkey, the country remains divided on political lines

By Arzu Geybullayeva
On June 1, the Supreme Electoral Board announced the official results of the second round of presidential elections. President Erdoğan received 52.18 percent of the votes while his opponent, Kılıçdaroğlu received 47.82 percent.


