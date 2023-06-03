Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Revoke arbitrary travel ban on researcher Ahmed Samir Santawy

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities have imposed an arbitrary travel ban on former prisoner of conscience and researcher Ahmed Samir Santawy, who is currently doing a master's degree at a university in Vienna, Amnesty International said today. Ahmed Samir Santawy attempted to leave Cairo International Airport this morning, but immigration officers prevented him from travelling to Austria


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
