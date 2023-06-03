Tolerance.ca
Kenya: Habitat Assembly must renew its commitment to realize the right to adequate housing for all

By Amnesty International
As the UN Habitat Assembly gathers in Nairobi, there is need for renewed commitment to guarantee the right to adequate housing for all”, Amnesty International’s regional director for East and Southern Africa Tigere Chagutah said; “The housing challenge is not just the lack of physical houses in urban areas. It is also about having decent […] The post Kenya: Habitat Assembly must renew its commitment to realize the right to adequate housing for all appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
