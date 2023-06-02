Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Angola Police Violently Disperse Street Traders’ Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Street vendors serve customers in Luanda, Angola, August 20, 2022.  © 2022 Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko by Iracelma Adriano, Intern, Africa Division The Angolan authorities have once again used excessive and unnecessary force to disperse a peaceful protest, this time by women street traders, in Angola’s capital, Luanda. Last week, about 400 women vendors, known locally as zungueiras, gathered to march from the local Sao Paulo market to the Luanda governor’s official residence to protest the city’s decision to reorganize informal street markets in some areas of the capital.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
