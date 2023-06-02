Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Slashes Food Rations for Rohingya in Bangladesh Camps

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees collect boxes of food aid at a distribution point in the Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 14, 2018. © 2018 Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images On Thursday, the United Nations World Food Programme dealt Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh a new round of deep cuts in food rations, from US$12 per month several months ago to just $8 a month, building pressure to return to dangerous conditions in Myanmar.   UN special rapporteurs warned that the cuts will have the “devastatingly predictable” consequence of “spiking rates of acute malnutrition,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola Police Violently Disperse Street Traders’ Protest
~ Negotiations for Moldova's accession to the EU could commence this year
~ The Windrush generation: how a resilient Caribbean community made a lasting contribution to British society
~ Voices of Preston's Windrush generation – when I first arrived, I said: 'Really? I thought there were no slums in this place!'
~ Windrush compensation scheme: how the UK government is failing its citizens with this 'belittling and horrible' process
~ Senegal: The authorities must immediately halt the police violence and restore social media
~ How teachers can stay true to history without breaking new laws that restrict what they can teach about racism
~ Work requirements don't work for domestic violence survivors – but Michigan data shows they rarely get waivers they should receive for cash assistance
~ How do credit scores work? 2 finance professors explain how lenders choose who gets loans and at what interest rate
~ The allure of the ad-lib: New research identifies why people prefer spontaneity in entertainment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter