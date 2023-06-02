Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: The authorities must immediately halt the police violence and restore social media

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the violence that broke out yesterday in Dakar and other towns following the verdict in the trial of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: “We condemn the restrictions on accessing social media and the disruption of the signal of the private television channel […] The post Senegal: The authorities must immediately halt the police violence and restore social media appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Negotiations for Moldova's accession to the EU could commence this year
~ The Windrush generation: how a resilient Caribbean community made a lasting contribution to British society
~ Voices of Preston's Windrush generation – when I first arrived, I said: 'Really? I thought there were no slums in this place!'
~ Windrush compensation scheme: how the UK government is failing its citizens with this 'belittling and horrible' process
~ How teachers can stay true to history without breaking new laws that restrict what they can teach about racism
~ Work requirements don't work for domestic violence survivors – but Michigan data shows they rarely get waivers they should receive for cash assistance
~ How do credit scores work? 2 finance professors explain how lenders choose who gets loans and at what interest rate
~ The allure of the ad-lib: New research identifies why people prefer spontaneity in entertainment
~ Moldova is trying to join the EU, but it will have a hard time breaking away from Russia's orbit
~ Judging the judges: Scandals have the potential to affect the legitimacy of judges – and possibly the federal judiciary, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter