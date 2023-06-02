Work requirements don't work for domestic violence survivors – but Michigan data shows they rarely get waivers they should receive for cash assistance
By Kristina Nikolova, Research Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Windsor, and Adjunct Professor of Social Work, Wayne State University
Andrea Hetling, Professor of Public Policy, Rutgers University
People who have experienced domestic violence can have trouble finding and keeping jobs because of physical injuries and their abusers’ efforts to sabotage their employment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 2nd 2023