How do credit scores work? 2 finance professors explain how lenders choose who gets loans and at what interest rate

By D. Brian Blank, Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Tom Miller Jr., Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
With the cost of borrowing money to buy a home or a car inching ever higher, understanding who gets access to credit, and at what interest rate, is more important for borrowers’ financial health than ever. Lenders base those decisions on the borrowers’ credit scores.

To learn more about credit scores, The Conversation consulted with two finance scholars. Brian Blank is an assistant professor of finance at Mississippi State University with expertise…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
