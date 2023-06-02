Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The allure of the ad-lib: New research identifies why people prefer spontaneity in entertainment

By Jacqueline Rifkin, Assistant Professor of Marketing, Cornell University
Katherine Du, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Audiences love improvised, off-the-cuff entertainment, and new research suggests it’s because spontaneity seems to offer a glimpse of the performer’s authentic self.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How teachers can stay true to history without breaking new laws that restrict what they can teach about racism
~ Work requirements don't work for domestic violence survivors – but Michigan data shows they rarely get waivers they should receive for cash assistance
~ How do credit scores work? 2 finance professors explain how lenders choose who gets loans and at what interest rate
~ Moldova is trying to join the EU, but it will have a hard time breaking away from Russia's orbit
~ Judging the judges: Scandals have the potential to affect the legitimacy of judges – and possibly the federal judiciary, too
~ How AI could take over elections – and undermine democracy
~ Dialogue is vital 'guardrail' in dealing with China, Albanese tells international security forum
~ The Wes Anderson recipe – a detailed guide on how to recreate the director's aesthetic
~ 'Clubbing a bunny to death is very effective but it sure does look bad': the inside stories of urban animal control
~ Car thieves are using increasingly sophisticated methods, and most new vehicles are vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter