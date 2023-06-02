Judging the judges: Scandals have the potential to affect the legitimacy of judges – and possibly the federal judiciary, too
By Ali S. Masood, Assistant Professor of Politics, Oberlin College and Conservatory
Benjamin J. Kassow, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Administration, University of North Dakota
David Miller, Assistant Professor of Political Science, East Tennessee State University
Joshua Boston, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Bowling Green State University
Courts have no army or police force to enforce their decisions. Their power rests on their legitimacy in the public eye. How does scandal affect that?
© The Conversation
