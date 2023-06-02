Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Wes Anderson recipe – a detailed guide on how to recreate the director's aesthetic

By Warren Buckland, Reader in Film Studies, Oxford Brookes University
Wes Anderson’s films can often be boiled down to a single striking image. This approach began for Anderson the moment he had Margot (Gwyneth Paltrow) step off the Green Line bus in his third film The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

This visual-led approach to cinema has spawned many fans who seek out the Anderson look everywhere in life.

The Instagram page Accidentally Wes Anderson, which was founded in 2017, became incredibly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How teachers can stay true to history without breaking new laws that restrict what they can teach about racism
~ Work requirements don't work for domestic violence survivors – but Michigan data shows they rarely get waivers they should receive for cash assistance
~ How do credit scores work? 2 finance professors explain how lenders choose who gets loans and at what interest rate
~ The allure of the ad-lib: New research identifies why people prefer spontaneity in entertainment
~ Moldova is trying to join the EU, but it will have a hard time breaking away from Russia's orbit
~ Judging the judges: Scandals have the potential to affect the legitimacy of judges – and possibly the federal judiciary, too
~ How AI could take over elections – and undermine democracy
~ Dialogue is vital 'guardrail' in dealing with China, Albanese tells international security forum
~ 'Clubbing a bunny to death is very effective but it sure does look bad': the inside stories of urban animal control
~ Car thieves are using increasingly sophisticated methods, and most new vehicles are vulnerable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter