Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Moves to Ban Trans Health Care

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Russian transgender woman walks in Saint Petersburg on April 12, 2019.  © 2019 Olga Malsteva/AFP via Getty Images Elected officials in Russia have proposed a new law that would ban transgender people from accessing gender affirming health services – including voluntary surgeries – while allowing operations on intersex children to be carried out without their consent. The bill also prohibits people from changing their name and gender marker on official documents. The bill essentially infringes on the rights of both transgender people and intersex children. Consenting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
