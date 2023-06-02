Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The 'truther playbook': tactics that explain vaccine conspiracy theorist RFK Jr's presidential momentum

By Stephanie Alice Baker, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, City, University of London
Chris Rojek, Professor of Sociology, City, University of London
Eugene McLaughlin, Professor of Criminology, City, University of London
While incumbent Joe Biden is the favoured Democratic pick for the 2024 US presidential nomination, another more controversial candidate is gaining popular support in the polls. Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a self-described vaccine sceptic, announced his candidacy to run for president as a Democrat in April.…The Conversation


