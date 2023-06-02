Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eusebius McKaiser played a transformative role in talk radio in a democratic South Africa

By Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
South African broadcaster, author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser passed away suddenly on 30 May 2023 at the age of 45. News of his death reverberated through media channels. Tributes bore witness to the impact of his voice and the enduring significance of radio as the medium through which many first encountered his outspoken, insightful commentary.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungarian watchdog Atlatszo uses FOIA lawsuit to obtain data on overpricing EU-funded package for the poor
~ The worries parents from ethnic minority backgrounds have about their children's experiences at school
~ The 'truther playbook': tactics that explain vaccine conspiracy theorist RFK Jr's presidential momentum
~ South Africa's role as host of the BRICS summit is fraught with dangers. A guide to who is in the group, and why it exists
~ Ukraine war: Yevgeny Prigozhin and the 'warrior constituency' that could threaten Putin from the right
~ Speaking up for the annoying fruit fly
~ Your LinkedIn doesn't need to be perfect – four ways to build an authentic profile to boost your personal brand
~ Italy: New investigation reveals damning details about preventable drownings
~ Rwanda: Alleged Genocide Mastermind Arrested
~ How technology has entrenched the authoritarian electoral practice of controlling political choice in Kenya's democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter