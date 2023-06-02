Tolerance.ca
Your LinkedIn doesn't need to be perfect – four ways to build an authentic profile to boost your personal brand

By Brad McKenna, Associate Professor in Information Systems, University of East Anglia
Alastair Maclean Morrison, Research professor, University of Greenwich
Wenjie Cai, Associate Professor in Tourism, University of Greenwich
The idea of a “personal brand” might seem like the purview of celebrities and influencers. But if you’ve spent any time on LinkedIn, you’ll know it’s something anyone can develop with well-crafted posts and engagement.

In recent years, students and young professionals have turned personal branding into a tool for success in competitive, global job markets. A personal brand is about both how you differentiate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
